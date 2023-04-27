Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Legislature passes law giving property tax relief to volunteer first responders

Pending Home Sales
Michael Conroy/AP
Pending Home Sales
Posted at 5:39 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 17:49:04-04

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Legislature unanimously passed a law Thursday that will provide property tax exemptions for county volunteer first responders.

The new law will exempt up to 10% of the assessed value of each first responder's primary residence. In order to qualify, the first responder must have served a minimum of two years.

"We first introduced this law in January," county legislature Minority Leader John Mills said. "I appreciated the input we received and I'm pleased it has the support of the full legislature. Our volunteers deserve to have some relief."

Volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers are also eligible if they live in the community that is served by the district. The only exemption is for a residential property that is in the volunteer's primary district where they serve.

Any responder with 20 years of service or more will receive a lifetime exemption benefit. Spouses of deceased first responders will also receive the lifetime exemption benefit as well.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up