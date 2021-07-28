Poloncarz: indoor mask requirement could return in Erie County by end of the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During an Erie County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA) Wednesday Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the indoor mask requirement could return in the county by the end of the week.

Poloncarz referenced the new CDC guidance issued Tuesday which recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors where COVID-19 is surging.

"I do believe, I said this to a few others at the start of the meeting, that based on the current rates in Erie County and our growth, that we will have an indoor mask requirement again possibly by the end of this week," said Poloncarz. "For most of May and June we were in the low CDC transmission category, we moved up to moderate, substantial risk of transmission is anything 50 cases or greater. The week ending July 17 we were at 18.8, the week ending July 24 we were at 32.4 we're at 43 as of yesterday, so I do expect the mask requirement for indoor public things go into effect."

The county executive said the delta variant accounts for a significant portion, but not all, new COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

The indoor mask requirement would apply to indoor public places such as bowling alleys, movie theaters, bars and restaurants, according to Poloncarz.

In an announcement Wednesday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state is continuing to review the new CDC guidance and no change has been made at this point, but said local governments in areas with high spread should consider following the new CDC guidance.