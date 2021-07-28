Watch
HIRING 716 658by90.png

Actions

New York to mandate all state workers receive COVID-19 vaccine or get tested regularly

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at a pop up COVID-19 vaccination sight at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)
Virus Outbreak New York
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 11:47:25-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York will mandate all state workers either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested regularly, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Cuomo said officials are working with state unions to implement this program quickly and fairly and expects it to be in place by Labor Day. He also encouraged local governments to do the same.

Monday, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the city would not mandate the vaccine.

“We are not mandating vaccination in the City of Buffalo, we are providing assistance to any employee and any city resident who would like to get vaccinated,” Brown said Monday.

Also announced by the governor Wednesday, all patient-facing healthcare workers at State hospitals will be required to get vaccinated. There will be no testing option.

Cuomo also addressed the new CDC mask guidance that was issued Tuesday which recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors where COVID-19 is surging. He said the state is continuing to review the guidance and no change has been made at this point, but said local governments in areas with high spread should consider CDC guidance.

In the updated Tuesday guidance the CDC also recommended that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. The governor said if numbers continue to increase, districts in effected areas should consider more aggressive actions so schools don't become super spreaders in September.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716