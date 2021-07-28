New York to mandate all state workers receive COVID-19 vaccine or get tested regularly

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York will mandate all state workers either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested regularly, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Cuomo said officials are working with state unions to implement this program quickly and fairly and expects it to be in place by Labor Day. He also encouraged local governments to do the same.

Monday, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the city would not mandate the vaccine.

“We are not mandating vaccination in the City of Buffalo, we are providing assistance to any employee and any city resident who would like to get vaccinated,” Brown said Monday.

#BREAKING: New York State will mandate all state employees either be vaccinated or get tested regularly.



We are working with the state unions to implement this program quickly & fairly. Will take effect by Labor Day. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2021

Also announced by the governor Wednesday, all patient-facing healthcare workers at State hospitals will be required to get vaccinated. There will be no testing option.

Our healthcare workers carried us through this pandemic—and we owe it to them to do what we can to keep Delta under control.



NYS will require patient-facing healthcare workers at State hospitals to get vaccinated to help keep both patients and workers safe. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2021

Cuomo also addressed the new CDC mask guidance that was issued Tuesday which recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors where COVID-19 is surging. He said the state is continuing to review the guidance and no change has been made at this point, but said local governments in areas with high spread should consider CDC guidance.

In the updated Tuesday guidance the CDC also recommended that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. The governor said if numbers continue to increase, districts in effected areas should consider more aggressive actions so schools don't become super spreaders in September.