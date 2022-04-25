Watch
Poll: New Yorkers disapprove state spending on Bills stadium

Adrian Kraus/AP
An exterior view of Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 6:43 AM, Apr 25, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College poll out Monday shows a majority of New Yorkers are against the state using tax dollars to pay for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

The poll found voters disapprove, 63-24%, of the state spending $600 million on a new stadium.

Researchers found the funding is opposed by at least 55% of every demographic group, and upstate New Yorkers approve less than voters downstate.

The poll also found New Yorkers strongly support new bail law changes and the suspending of the state's gas tax.

