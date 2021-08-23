Police working to identify victim of deadly shooting, body found in home in Buffalo Monday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Detectives with the Buffalo Police Department are working to identify a man found shot and killed inside a house on Hirschbeck Street in Buffalo's Emerson neighborhood on Monday morning.

According to the department, officers responded to the house on the first block of Hirschbeck just before 3 a.m. on Monday. Inside, they found the man's body. He had been shot multiple times.

As of early Monday afternoon, police were still working to determine the victim's identity. Details such as the victim's approximate age and any other identifying characteristics have not been made public.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime or the victim to call or text the department's tip line at (716) 847-2255.