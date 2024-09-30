Watch Now
Police upping patrols after shots fired on Buffalo State campus near Rees Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officers at Buffalo State University are looking for two people who they say fired shots on campus early Saturday morning.

This happened just before 2 a.m. in one of the campus parking lots near Rees Street, per University police.

The suspects chased two other people into the lot and fired their guns, authorities believe. Both groups then left campus.

No injuries have been reported, but no one involved has come forward to speak with officers. They're increasing patrols in the area for Sunday night.

They're asking anyone who may have information about this to call police at 716-868-6333 or the tipline at 716-878-3166.

