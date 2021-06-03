Watch
Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting at Niagara Metals

Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 12:43:37-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting at Niagara Metals.

Police responded to Niagara Metals located at 4861 Packard Drive around 8:15 a.m. Thursday and found a Niagara County man dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the suspect, 35-year-old Matthew H. Figura Jr. fled the scene. He was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Virginia Plate ULV3324 and is believed to have connections throughout New York including Niagara Falls, Ransomville, Cambria, Lewiston, and Lockport.

According to officials Figura Jr. may be headed towards the Southern Tier or Pennsylvania. He should be considered armed and dangerous and if seen you should contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-286-4711 or 716-286-4553.

This is a developing story, 7 Eyewitness News is working to learn more information. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

