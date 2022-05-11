Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy from Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lewiston Police Department issued an alert Wednesday morning for assistance locating a missng child, 8-year-old Logan Satires.

Police say Satires was last seen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at his home on Aberdeen Road in Lewiston. Officers think he left his home on foot. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and yellow shorts at the time. Satires may also have an orange backpack.

Satires is described as four feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Logan Satires or knows where he may be should call 911 immediately, or call Lewiston police at 716-754-9334.