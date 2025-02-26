Police: Olean man shot by 3 officers after pointing gun at them

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a 23-year-old Olean man is in guarded condition after he was shot by three police officers.

Authorities say state troopers responded to North 7th Street Wednesday just after 12:45 a.m. for reports of a suicidal individual.

Responding officers say they found the man, identified as Thomas Wright, walking along the sidewalk. Authorities say Wright pointed a black handgun at officers after they tried to engage with him. All three responding officers then reportedly fired their guns, shooting Wright multiple times.

Police say they tried to render emergency medical aid to Wright. He was then taken to Olean General Hospital before being taken to Erie County Medical Center where he remains in guarded condition.

New York State Police Police say they recovered the pictured BB gun from the scene

Investigators say they later determined Wright was in possession of a BB gun that was recovered at the scene.

New York State Police say charges are pending.

A press conference on the investigation is expected at 1:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on the WKBW app and WKBW's Facebook and X pages.