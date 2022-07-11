New York State police investigating after a man was shot by a trooper in Machias

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating after a man was shot by a trooper in Machias Saturday.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when troopers responded to the report of a suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias.

Police said the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department assisted and located 20-year-old Thomas Wright with a drone. A trooper and deputy then approached Wright who was allegedly holding a baseball bat. Wright dropped the bat and allegedly pointed what appeared to be a black pistol at the trooper and deputy, the trooper then discharged their division-issued firearm.

According to police, Wright was shot and taken into custody and received immediate medical aid. Police said he was transported to ECMC for a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation. The trooper was not identified.

The pistol Wright pointed at law enforcement was later identified as an airsoft pistol. He was also allegedly in possession of a second airsoft pistol and a kitchen knife. He was issued an appearance ticket for a later date.