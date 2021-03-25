Police: Niagara Falls man charged after deadly shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been arrested and charged after a deadly shooting earlier this month.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Niagara Falls, 46-year-old Jermaine Reynolds, of Niagara Falls, was shot in front of the RayMart on Pine Avenue on March 10 and died from his injuries at Erie County Medical Center on March 19.

The Niagara Falls Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force, says 23-year-old Hamil Dontrez Johnson, of Niagara Falls, was arrested around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. He has been charged with second degree murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Thursday.