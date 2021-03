NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls officials say a man was shot on Pine Avenue Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. at 925 Pine Avenue, a man was shot in the leg.

He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room before being transported to ECMC.

Officials say he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call NFPD detectives at 716-286-4553.