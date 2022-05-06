Police: man arrested in connection to string of violent robberies in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say they've arrested and charged a man in connection to a string of violent robberies that all happened within three days.

Police say 21-year-old Rohmelo K. Lewis was involved in three armed robberies, all of which occurred along Main Street:

Just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police say Lewis assaulted a 21-year-old man in the 1400 block of Main Street and robbed him at gunpoint, hitting the man on the head with the gun. They say Lewis stole the man's money, phone and electronics.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, police say Lewis robbed a man in the 900 block of Main Street at gunpoint. The victim told police Lewis allegedly pointed a gun at him and took his backpack, which had tools in it, then fired several shots as the victim ran away.

Around 1:00 a.m. Thursday, police say Lewis robbed a third man at gunpoint in the 1300 block of Main Street. Investigators say he also hit this victim in the head with the gun and stole cash from the man. The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated.

Police are charging Lewis with multiple counts of first and second-degree robbery and assault, as well as menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is now being held on $1.75 million dollars cash bail or $3.5 million property bail and is due back in court on May 10.