Niagara Falls police investigate homicide, shooting and armed robbery that occurred within hours

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a homicide, shooting and armed robbery that occurred within hours of each other Wednesday night into early Thursday. At this time, police have not said if the incidents are related.

Around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to the area of Portage Road and Cedar Avenue for the report of a man down. Upon arrival officers discovered a man who was shot in the chest, he was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Around 1:12 a.m. Thursday officers responded to the area of 1309 Main Street for the report of an armed robbery. According to police, the victim said he was robbed by two suspects who were armed with a gun. He was struck with the gun and was treated and released from NFMMC.

Around 1:18 a.m. officers responded to the area of 442 Elmwood Avenue for the report of a man shot in the face. Police said the victim told officers he was standing outside when he was approached by two suspects who asked him for a “light,” and one of the suspects allegedly began firing a gun, hitting him once in the head. He was transported to ECMC where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 3:17 a.m. police said two victims reported someone allegedly threatened them with a gun in the area of Main Street and Pine Avenue.

Around 3:55 a.m. an officer attempted to interview a man in the area of Main and Park Place and the man was allegedly found in possession of a gun and taken into custody.

Police said the investigation into the incidents is ongoing.