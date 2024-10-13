Police investigating incident involving asylum seekers at Quality Inn in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police are trying to figure out the motive and find a person after an incident at the Quality Inn on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

Here's what we know so far:



It happened October 6 around 9 p.m.

Police responded to reports of an incident

The victim and attacker were known to each other

A gun was involved, but the "intent of the weapon" is unknown

The gun was not recovered and no one is in custody.

DocGo, the company that runs the housing program for asylum seekers tells 7 News they reported the incident to law enforcement immediately and sent the following statement.

"Maintaining the safety of every guest in our care is the top priority of the City of New York and DocGo. Immediately after DocGo became aware of the incident, we alerted local law enforcement and emergency medical services. In accordance with the city’s procedures and to maintain a safe environment for all guests, the individuals involved have been discharged. Prior to completing the discharge, DocGo operations staff informed law enforcement of this action. We continue to collaborate with the police department as needed in their ongoing investigation." -DocGo Spokesperson

We followed up, asking what it means when individuals are discharged and a spokesperson said they're released to family or friends or taken back to the arrival center.

Police are still looking for one of the asylum seekers.

