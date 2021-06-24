Watch
Police: two children, two adults shot at park in Buffalo

Posted at 8:56 PM, Jun 23, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting after several people were struck by gunfire at a park.

According to police, a man began shooting in JFK Park in the 100 block of Hickory Street, between Clinton Street and South Division Street.

Police say two children and two adults were injured and taken to local hospitals. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

There is no information from police on a suspect.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.

