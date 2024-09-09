Police: Drunk driver involved in hit-and-run outside Highmark Stadium following Buffalo Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park Police say a 40-year-old man is facing charges after a reported hit-and-run Sunday following the Buffalo Bills game.

Police responded to 41 W. Abbott Grove after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car. Witnesses say they tried to stop the driver of the car because the victim was under the vehicle. Police say the driver was able to put the car in reverse and leave the scene, weaving around other vehicles and driving on the grass in the process.

Orchard Park Police then worked with Kenmore Police to locate the alleged driver and his vehicle.

Alfred Santiago was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident Without Reporting, Felony DWI and Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation due to a previous DWI conviction along with other vehicle and traffic charges. Authorities are also considering filing additional charges.

Police say the victim was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by Orchard Park EMS.