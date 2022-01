WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in West Seneca say a dead body was found in a wooded area near Mayer Brothers off Transit Road, that matches the physical description of a reported missing 53-year-old man.

Investigators had been searching for Milton Monnin who was last seen Tuesday in the area of Transit Rd in West Seneca.

Crews were performing search efforts throughout the day on Thursday.

Investigators say it could take several days to identify the man's body and the cause of death.