WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police say they need your help searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say 53-year-old Milton Monnin was last seen in the area of Transit Road on Tuesday.

Monnin is 5'11" and 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He's believed to be on foot, wearing a dark colored Columbia jacket & sunglasses.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.