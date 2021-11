BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a child was struck by a vehicle and injured on Tuesday evening, just a day after a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East Ferry Street.

Police say the young child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

