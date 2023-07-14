Police believe doorbell camera video shows escaped inmate Michael Burham

WARREN, PA (WKBW) — The search for Michael Burham continues more than a week after his escape from the Warren County Jail and investigators have released what they believe is evidence that he is still in the area.

On Friday police provided a doorbell camera video from a home in an area south of Warren, Pennsylvania. Police did not want to specify when the video was taken, but said this is considered to be a confirmed sighting of Burham walking past a home and headed toward the woods. In addition, they believe Burham may have a leg injury due to a possible limp visible in the video which could have occurred during the escape.

Police said that although this video is considered to be a confirmed sighting, no one that is part of the team searching for him has had a confirmed sighting at this point.

According to police, investigators believe the longer the manhunt goes on the more difficult it is for Burham.

7 News spoke with neighbors in Youngsville who said the manhunt is impacting their daily life.

Anyone with information is asked to call (717) 265-9650. The combined reward for information leading to Burham's arrest is now over $20,000.