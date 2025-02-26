Police are reviewing evidence in the incident that sent Collins Correctional Facility into lockdown

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say they are taking a closer look at the circumstances surrounding an incident that triggered a lockdown at Collins Correctional Facility earlier this month.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported that corrections officers exited three dorms at the facility on February 12 due to potential threats involving incarcerated individuals.

The incident was reportedly resolved peacefully later that day and staff returned to the dorms.

New York State Police say they are working with the DOCCS Office of Special Investigations to review evidence, including body-worn camera footage.

State police say the investigation is ongoing and further details are not available.

