BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Niagara Square in Downtown Buffalo was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon due to police activity.

A Buffalo Police Department spokesperson confirmed the closure to 7 News and asked motorists to find alternate routes to avoid the square.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, no injuries had been reported in the square. Traffic is being diverted away from the area.

This is a developing story, 7 News will update as more information becomes available.