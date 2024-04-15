Watch Now
Police: 19-year-old Orchard Park man stabbed in the head by his boyfriend

Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 13:12:15-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orchard Park man stands accused of stabbing his boyfriend in the head.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jake Diaz for Assault, Menacing and Criminal Possession of a Weapon following the alleged attack Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a call from a 19-year-old man who told them he had been stabbed. The victim reported that he had been in an argument with his boyfriend and that he was bleeding.

Officers responded to the apartment complex on South Buffalo Street a little after 2:30 a.m. Sunday where the victim and Diaz both lived. The victim was able to meet officers outside and showed them a stab wound on his head. He told officers he was attacked by his boyfriend with a kitchen knife.

Authorities say they saw Diaz walking out from behind the apartment building toward them. They say he complied with the commands of the officers and was taken into custody.

A stay-away order of protection was issued and Diaz was released on his own recognizance.

