Play about addiction and recovery get's a second chance and offers free admission

People, Places and Things by Duncan MacMillan is about addiction and recovery. It closed at the Kavinoky Theatre last Spring after only four performances because of COVID. The production is getting a second chance.

Kavinoky Theatre Executive Director Loraine O'Donnell says “We’ve had our rough time since the pandemic, it’s really been rough.”

Fortunately Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West-Herr Automotive Group, saw the show and was moved by it. “I started watching the play and found it riveting. It felt like I wasn’t watching a play. It felt like I was watching a woman going through rehab. It was that real.”

The show is back on stage in rehearsals this week at Shea's 710 Theatre and opens January 12th for five performances with the Scott Bieler Family Foundation footing the bill for the production and offering free admission.

Loraine says “I still can’t believe it. It’s the kind of thing a theatre dreams of to have someone believe in a play so much that they want to bring it to the community.” The free tickets are available through the Shea's website.

Scott Bieler thinks that this production can make a difference in people's lives, especially those struggling with addiction and recovery. He says “Maybe we can touch some people in the right way and change their course of life.”

