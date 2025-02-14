Platter’s Chocolate spreading the sweetness this Valentine’s Day

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For generations, Platter’s Chocolate has been a go-to destination for sweet lovers in Western New York.

Founded in 1938, Platter’s started as a small, family-run business and has grown into a community staple. While they’ve expanded over the years, their commitment to quality and tradition remains unchanged.

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest times of the year for Platter's, with the days leading up to the holiday seeing a surge in demand for their sweet treats. Platter's will be producing nearly 500 pounds of chocolate-covered strawberries which will be available through Saturday.

"It's truly an honor," said Joe Urban, the CEO of Platter's Chocolate Factory. "Our family has poured our lives into this and to have the community think so much of us that they want to bring them into their homes for the special occasions."

With a rich history and a commitment to quality, Platter's continues to be a beloved part of the community, providing sweet treats for special occasions like Valentine's Day. The store will be open until 9 p.m. on Valentine's Day.