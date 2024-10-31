Platter's Chocolate celebrates rich history with Customer Appreciation Day

Platter's Chocolate Factory is preparing to celebrate its loyal customers with a special event this weekend. The family-owned business, which has been a Western New York staple since 1938, is hosting Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday.

"It's amazing sometimes when we look back from where we started because when we took over, it was in the basement of the house," said the owner Joe Urban. "It's been a long road, and, you know, there's been ups and downs. To look back, you almost get emotional, because this has been my whole life, ever since I was four years old."

Platter's started as a small chocolate shop by Carl and Vera out of their basement on 134 E Felton St. In 1972, Roger Urban purchased Platter's and it has been owned and operated by the Urban family ever since.

Platter's is especially known for its orange chocolate and peanut butter sponge candy. They take pride in being a location different from the rest—with an in-house cafe, ice cream shop and multiple chocolate factory viewing areas for tours, Platter's has become a destination for families throughout Western New York.

"The best part of being with Platter's is being able to use it as a platform to reach the community and do good things," said Heidi Urban, the co-owner of the chocolate factory.

The Customer Appreciation Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find more information on the event and other upcoming holiday sales here.