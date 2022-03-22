Plans underway to reopen The Hatch, William K's at Erie Basin Marina soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The buildings that once housed The Hatch and William K's in the Erie Basin Marina could soon have new ownership that looks to have The Hatch reopen in May. Both businesses have been closed since 2020.

The property will be discussed in a Buffalo Common Council meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

7 News' Michael Schwartz spoke to the Buffalo man who is looking to take over the property to bring "a fast casual restaurant to everyone in the surrounding area."

He discussed his plans with Schwartz, including moving The Hatch to the concession building next to William K's. He plans to reopen it this May with hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and more.

The potential owner's big plan is to rename William K's, and expand that restaurant to where The Hatch was. He plans to open it next year, with the idea of having a round bar inside.

Schwartz was told hiring will soon start for people of all ages.

