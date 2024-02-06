Plan to bring large-scale Hollywood TV/film studio lot to Buffalo put on hold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In October 2020 Buffalo native and Emmy-nominated writer and producer Matt Fleckenstein announced he was spearheading a plan to bring Hollywood to Buffalo.

The plan was an $80 million project to bring a large-scale Hollywood TV/film studio lot to South Park Avenue in South Buffalo.

Now, that plan is being put on hold.

Buffalo Studios said that the impact the COVID pandemic has had on the price of materials and building costs as well as high interest rates have caused the price of the project to rise from $80 million to $120 million. The factors combined have led to the decision to put the project on hold.

"The determination to pause operations was made as the team has been left with a deficit of roughly $5 million in cash resources. Despite numerous attempts to resolve the issue and having already raised over $100 million, the persistent economic headwinds made it apparent that the project required an official pause," a release says.

Buffalo Studios says it remains hopeful that the project will be resumed but at this point, there is no timeline set.