Plans announced for the transformation of North Aud Block at Buffalo's Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation met Monday and approved items related to the transformation of the North Aud Block and construction of the Canalside Gateway Building.
The governor's office said the plan to transform the vacant North Aud Block includes 425,000 gross square feet of space for commercial, retail, and residential buildings and up to 450 parking spaces in a structured ramp. According to the governor's office, the plan is to reflect the 19th-century street grid and adapt and incorporate 21st-century infrastructure and amenities.
Pennrose NY Developer LLC was selected as the preferred developer of the North Aud Block.
In addition, the plan includes the Canalside Gateway Building, a multi-story, state-funded structure that the governor's office said the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation will manage site operations from.
The remainder of the block will be dedicated to mixed-use development.
"The development of the North Aud Block will connect Canalside to Buffalo's established business district and we couldn't be more excited to move forward with a plan for this vacant land. We heard that visitors to Canalside want more amenities, and these projects will provide that, along with an authentic look and feel to this mixed-use, urban space."
Manning Squires Hennig Company has been awarded a construction contract for the $14.25 million Gateway Building which will be the first building within the block. You can find further details on the plan for the building below:
"The project includes building a three-story masonry and steel frame structure at the northeast corner of the Commercial Slip, with direct access from the canal towpath level. The interior space will include public restrooms, an ADA-accessible route from street level to the tow path, commercial space and a security office. The top two floors will house ECHDC office space and conference rooms. The building's exterior will include site lighting for the canal and perimeter pedestrian paths. The building's design follows the recommendations of the Canalside Design Review Committee, a group of five registered architects and landscape architects. The construction project is slated to begin in spring 2023 and be complete in February 2025. Funding for the project is from the New York Power Authority, through relicensing agreements tied to the operation of the Niagara Power Project. In 2022, NYPA accelerated the remaining annual payments tied to the Niagara Power Project's 50-year operating license, providing a lump sum of more than $54 million to ECHDC for its use in developing the Buffalo waterfront."