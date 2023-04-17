Plans announced for the transformation of North Aud Block at Buffalo's Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation met Monday and approved items related to the transformation of the North Aud Block and construction of the Canalside Gateway Building.

The governor's office said the plan to transform the vacant North Aud Block includes 425,000 gross square feet of space for commercial, retail, and residential buildings and up to 450 parking spaces in a structured ramp. According to the governor's office, the plan is to reflect the 19th-century street grid and adapt and incorporate 21st-century infrastructure and amenities.

Pennrose NY Developer LLC was selected as the preferred developer of the North Aud Block.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation

In addition, the plan includes the Canalside Gateway Building, a multi-story, state-funded structure that the governor's office said the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation will manage site operations from.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation

The remainder of the block will be dedicated to mixed-use development.

"The development of the North Aud Block will connect Canalside to Buffalo's established business district and we couldn't be more excited to move forward with a plan for this vacant land. We heard that visitors to Canalside want more amenities, and these projects will provide that, along with an authentic look and feel to this mixed-use, urban space." - Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairman Robert Gioia

Manning Squires Hennig Company has been awarded a construction contract for the $14.25 million Gateway Building which will be the first building within the block. You can find further details on the plan for the building below: