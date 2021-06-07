Watch
Pioneer Central School District to be mask optional

Superintendent Halsey
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 15:53:48-04

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite New York State announcing schools can be mask optional outside, the superintendent of the Pioneer School District says his district will be fully mask optional.

"We've been held to a pretty high standard here in public schools, and we've done it well. And we've got ourselves where we're to a safe environment to be able to do this," said Pioneer CSD Superintendent Ben Halsey.

He says he's only received positive feedback from parents.

This new mask policy for the school district in Yorkshire is already in place.

