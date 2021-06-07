Updated New York State mask guidance for schools: districts can choose whether students need masks outdoors

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced updated mask guidance for schools Monday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced schools in the state will no longer be mandated to require that students wear masks outdoors. Local school districts will be able to make their own decisions.

NEW: NYS schools will no longer be mandated to require that students wear masks outdoors.



The individual decisions will be up to local school districts. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 7, 2021

The state says the new mask guidance aligns with mask guidance for youth camps. Although it aligns with youth camp guidance outdoors, it does not align with youth camp guidance indoors.

The CDC guidance encourages masks at youth camps indoors, they are not required. NYS did not make a change to its indoor mask guidance for schools Monday.

Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker issued a letter to CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky indicating that the state planned to alter mask guidance in schools Monday.

Sunday afternoon, the New York State Education Department sent an email to superintendents saying mask guidance for students would not be changing Monday. The email explained executive staff told the education department Dr. Howard Zucker's Friday letter to the CDC was to prompt a response and wasn't an indication guidance would change for Monday.

