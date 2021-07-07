Photographer Jeffrey T. Barnes's latest show makes the Queen City look "Picture perfect"

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Jeffrey T. Barnes's latest one-man photography show at the Carnegie Art Center celebrates the Queen City. He says "I love the area, the architecture is awesome, there are a lot of little details that people don't even look at."

When Jeffrey got his first camera he was just a teenager. He says "in 1884 I got a Kodak disc camera for Christmas-and haven't turned back since. I always have a camera in my hand."

His studio is at Eastern Hills Mall and he shoots a variety of things professionally including weddings, babies, and sporting events. This show called "Buffalo: Views of the Queen City" are photos he took just for fun.

Jeffrey says the pictures featured in this show he took mostly during the pandemic. "I'd say eighty percent of this show is from those months that I wasn't allowed to earn a living...so I just went around and took a lot of pictures of buffalo."

Carnegie Art Center is at 240 Goundry Street, North Tonawanda, NY.

Jeffrey's show opens Thursday July 8th and runs through the end of the month.

You can check out his work at his studio at Eastern Hills Mall where he sells his photographs.

More information at his Facebook page.

