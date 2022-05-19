Philadelphia police artist creates portrait of fallen hero Aaron Salter

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Philadelphia police artist Jonny Castro has just finished up a portrait of Aaron Salter, the security guard and former Buffalo Police Officer killed in Saturday's mass murder.

Jonny posted the portrait on Facebook shortly after Saturday's tragic shooting. He says "A lot of people don't know his background, that he was a scientist, what he was trying to do, that he was just brilliant. I like to incorporate that within these portraits, I like to tell a story about the person."

The artist has rendered more than twelve -hundred portraits of fallen heroes in recent years including "Fallen police officers, military service members, victims of crime, canines, firefighters" Jonny says.

Jonny says that the portrait will be sent to the Buffalo Police Department and they will make sure Aaron Salter's family receives it. You can see Jonny Castro Art on Facebook.

