Petition started for bubble machine memorial for Allentown's 'Bubble Man' Chuck Incorvaia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A petition has been started calling for a permanent bubble machine memorial for Allentown's "Bubble Man" Chuck Incorvaia.

Incorvaia's death this week has led to thousands of people flooding social media with videos, pictures and messages honoring him.

Above the Jim's SteakOut, on the corner of Elmwood and Allen, is where the "Bubble Man" lifted spirits of all who passed by. Pushing bubbles into the Allentown air with the help of a fan.

Now, a petition has been started on moveon.org for a permanent bubble machine memorial for Incorvaia.

Created by Marilyn Rodgers, the petition says:

"Just as a memorial to Chuck Incorvaia - Allentown's Bubble Man - We, the undersigned, are expressing our need for a memorial to Chuck. The idea is to include a bubble machine attached to Jim's Steakout signage on the corner or Allen and S. Elmwood. It wouldn't be too much of an investment to the business and would actually be an attraction."

You can view and sign the petition here.