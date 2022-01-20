Chuck Incorvaia, Allentown's Bubble Man has reportedly died at age 75

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chuck Incorvaia, better known as the Bubble Man of Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood has reportedly died at age 75.

Incorvaia would blow bubbles outside of his home above Jim's Steakout at the corner of Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue.

At least some things are back to normal in Allentown. #buffalo pic.twitter.com/MxKqE9FZMy — Ashley Rowe (@AshleyroweWKBW) May 20, 2020

According to the restaurant, Incorvaia was a Navy veteran and was battling a 'long illness.'

Jim's Steakout says they plan on holding a celebration of life some time this spring and plan on raising money for a veteran's hospital in his name.