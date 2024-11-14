Pete Guelli on Bills stadium, arena upgrades and effort to bring NFL Draft and NHL Winter Classic to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pete Guelli, the Chief Operating Officer of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, was the featured guest at the Buffalo Niagara Partnership 2024 Annual Report to Members event at the Statler in Downtown Buffalo on Thursday.

After addressing the audience, Guelli met with reporters to discuss various topics including the new Buffalo Bills stadium, PSL sales, upgrades to the KeyBank Center and the effort to bring the NFL Draft and NHL Winter Classic to Buffalo.

"We are very serious about bringing big events to Buffalo," said Guelli. "We've already reached out to the NFL and we've asked them about the '28 or '29 NFL Draft. We know it's on their radar and we know that we are a potential destination for that event so we are going to continue that process. I have spoken with the NHL about the Winter Classic. 2028 is the 20th anniversary of the first one. It would be great if those things lined up. Not sure on timing but they are aware that we would love to have an event like that here as well."

