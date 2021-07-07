Person in custody in Donovan Drive shooting where three-year-old boy was critically injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday afternoon, the City of Buffalo announced a person was in custody in a Monday night shooting on Donovan Drive near East Ferry Street, where four people were shot.

One of the victims, a three-year-old boy, remains in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital. Two adult men are being treated at ECMC, and a fourth victim was treated and released.

The person in custody has not been identified. Mayor Byron Brown said on Wednesday that officials would not be announcing names because charges are pending and an investigation is still in progress.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo of the Buffalo Police Department said tips from the public, SafeCam technology, and cooperation from the community contributed to in taking the individual into custody.

"The person we believe is responsible is currently in custody," Rinaldo said.

The shooting happened after 11 p.m. on Monday night, when police say the suspect opened fire on a large group of people gathered outside. The location is site of the Ferry Grider Apartments, a Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority property.

"A three-year-old was shot in the head for doing nothing more than watching fireworks with his family," Rinaldo said.

The person in custody has not been arraigned, and the investigation is ongoing. Rinaldo expects the individual to be arraigned Thursday morning. Police are asking anyone with tips or information to report it to (716) 847-2255.