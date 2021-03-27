Person found dead following fire on Wyoming Avenue in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls officials say a person is dead following a fire on Wyoming Avenue early Saturday morning.

The Niagara Falls Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Wyoming Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, the same time crews were responding to a fire that spread to two homes on Lockport Street.

Officials say the home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival and crews attempted to enter the structure but were forced out due to heat and heavy fire.

When crews were able to gain entry a victim was found dead. The person has not been identified.

The cause remains under investigation.