NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls officials say firefighters battled an early morning fire on Lockport Street Saturday.

Crews responded to a fire at 1928 Lockport Street around 3:40 a.m. and the fire quickly spread to 1930 Lockport Street.

Officials say both homes are considered a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting residents from 19030 Lockport Street.