Perry's Ice Cream brings back Zero Visibility to commemorate the Blizzard of '77

AKRON, NY (WKBW-TV) — To commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the Blizzard of '77, Perry's Ice Cream in Akron, New York has brought back "Zero Visibility". That's a coconut rum ice cream with shredded coconut.

Gayle Denning, a fourth generation Perry, says "We first launched Zero Visibility in 1997 to commemorate the Blizzard of 77. It went over so well that every five years we bring that flavor out of the vault celebrating Winters and the heartiness of the people that endure our Western New York winters."

Winter may seem like an odd time to be talking about ice cream, but Gayle says December is in fact the busiest ice cream month and adds "People love their ice cream all year long."

Zero Visibility is on store shelves now for a limited time. Then it goes back into the vault until 2027. You can check out the "Flavor Finder" at Perry's Ice Cream website.

