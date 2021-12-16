Performer Neil Haskell is back home and on stage as King George in 'Hamilton'

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Neil Haskell is back home in Buffalo and performing as King George in 'Hamilton'. He says "I have never performed in Buffalo as a professional performer. I started my career over fifteen years ago so this is a milestone I have always wanted to achieve."

Neil is a crowd pleaser as the funny and flamboyant King George. Wednesday night's crowd was especially receptive to the actor/dancer who grew up in Clarence. He says "It felt pretty special here, it was amazing there's extra hollering and stuff it was very cool."

Josh Allen and some of the Buffalo Bills attended the show. Neil says "They came to see my show and I gave them a little point at the end."

In the role of Alexander Hamilton, Pierre Jean Gonzalez says that it's the role of a lifetime, adding "I dreamed this and to see your dream come true."

The Broadway hit is a "history lesson and a love story" with rap, hip hop, rhythm and blues and a loud strong beat throughout. Pierre says "The music hits you and the emotion just floods through."

Hamilton runs through January 2nd at Shea's Performing Arts Center. More information at their website.

