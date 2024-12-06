'Perfect for everyone': The 4th annual Christkindlmarkt returns at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hofbrahaus Buffalo is back and once again bringing the holiday magic to life with the Christkindlmarkt right here in Western New York. This festive German market includes a beer hall artisan vendor, twinkling lights, live entertainment, a horse drawn carriage, and more.

There's a lot of things planned," said Ed Arnold, one of the co-owners of Hofbrauhaus Buffalo. "We have all of our vendors here, and they change every week, so there's different ones every week. So you can do a little Christmas shopping here."

One of those vendors include "A Little Bit of Germany," which has all authentic imported German goods from cakes and cookies to ornaments and nutcrackers.

Arnold says he hopes for this market to become a Buffalo holiday tradition.

"There's a place downtown you can come and you can get in the Christmas spirit," he said. "Bring your family, your kids, a date. It's perfect for everyone."

The event will also be benefiting the organization Hope Rises. Dates and times for the remaining weekends of the market are listed below:

December 6 -8



Friday: 4 pm – 8 pm

Saturday: 12 pm – 8 pm

Sunday: 12 pm – 5 pm

December 13-15



Friday: 4 pm – 8 pm

Saturday: 12 pm – 8 pm

Sunday: 12 pm – 5 pm

December 20-22



Friday: 4 pm – 8 pm

Saturday: 12 pm – 8 pm

Sunday: 12 pm – 5 pm

You can find more information here.