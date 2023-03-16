People Inc. calls on NYS for ‘cost of living’ raise

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — People Inc. is calling on New York State to provide an important cost of living raise for employees.

“I love my job. I would love to stick with this job. I've been doing this a long time and I'm good at it, but the pay is the biggest downside,” described Mallorie Knappert.

For 13 years, Knappert has been working as a direct support professional caring for clients with developmental disabilities at the People Inc. Day Program in south Buffalo. But she says past pay increases are not keeping up with the high cost of living.

“But the pay is the biggest downside — it really is hard to survive on just this job,” Knappert explained.

Co-worker Vanessa Gillette agrees.

“There"s a breaking point — you know — you have to be able to pay your bills,” Gillette responded.

That's why people are calling on the governor to approve an 8.5 percent cost of living adjustment in the upcoming budget.

“So we can help increase the wages of our staff pay our escalating costs like transportation, fuel, food, inflations and address those needs,” replied Kevin Horrigan, public affairs vice president, People Inc.

Horrigan says so far the state senate and assembly passed the increase, but now hope it lands in the governor's final spending plan.

“What collapses on you if you don't get this funding?” Buckley asked. “Turnover is at like 30 percent statewide. $100 million is spent annually addressing turnover, so it's just money that's coming in going out and if the state addressed the need of paying workers more there's a cost saving there,” Horrigan replied.

Gillette works a second job to make ends meet but tells me she won't turn her back on her day program clients.

“There's a lot that goes into them trusting us and there's a strong relationship,” Gillette noted.

Some of the day program clients have high needs including complex medical conditions, seizure disorders, and feeding tubes.

“It's a job that's not meant for everyone. It takes special people to do this job,” described Daniel Soto, senior supervisor.

Soto tells me they must increase the pay of their workers who provide essential care to clients.

“They do so many different things and wear so many different hats,” Soto commented.

