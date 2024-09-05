Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison after taking Grand Island teen from her home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to prison after taking a Grand Island teen from her home in May 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Dale R. Kumler of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania was sentenced Wednesday in York County Court in Pennsylvania to an aggregate sentence of nine to 18 years in prison followed by three years of probation. Earlier this year, Kumler pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact of minors. The case was prosecuted by the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said the teen met Kumler when playing Xbox online and that is how he lured her away from her home.

Charges were brought against Kumler in New York State in May 2023. You can watch our previous report below. Man facing charges after missing Grand Island teen was found in Pennsylvania

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that now that Kumler was sentenced on state charges in Pennsylvania, it has agreed to dismiss the criminal charge against Kumler and withdraw the indictment warrant that he faced for second-degree kidnapping.

“This agreement protected the victim from potentially further traumatization by reliving her experience through testimony while ensuring that the defendant received a significant sentence of incarceration for this crime. I commend the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI for their work in this investigation, which resulted in the quick apprehension of the defendant and the safe recovery of the victim. Also, I want to thank the York County District Attorney’s Office for their successful prosecution of this case and working with the victim, the victim’s mother, and our office on this agreement." - Acting Erie County DA Mike Keane