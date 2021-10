CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says a Pennsylvania man is in custody on charges of allegedly being a fugitive of justice from Pennsylvania, and burglary charges in Chautauqua County.

39-year-old James Gnacinski is facing fugitive charges in Pennsylvania and is facing burglary charges locally.

Gnacinski was taken into custody, Thursday afternoon.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing and more charges are expected.