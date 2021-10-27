Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies searching for fugitive from Pennsylvania

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a wanted subject, in the area of the gorge between Route 394 and Martin Wright Rd. in the towns of Westfield and Chautauqua.

Authorities describe the subject, who is fugitive from Pennsylvania, as a white man who is about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with short hair, and his clothing is unknown other than he is not wearing a jacket.

Deputies believe he is looking for a motor vehicle to flee from the Westfield/Chautauqua area.

The sheriff's office says the man allegedly fled his home before deputies arrived and police were investigating a burglary just after 2 p.m. at a hunting camp in the area.

Investigators say make sure that you have your car and house locked.

If you see any suspicious activity you're asked to call the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office at (716) 753-2131.