Penfield Town Board approves new Bar Bill on Irondequoit Bay, to become third location of popular chicken wing spot

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bar Bill Tavern is one step closer to opening its third location, and its first in the Rochester area.

On Wednesday, the Penfield Town Board approved a Special Use Permit for Bar Bill, allowing it to convert a former restaurant on Empire Boulevard into a new restaurant space, which will include outdoor dining.

The new location will be next to Lucien Morin Park, across from Irondequoit Bay. It is the former location of MacGregor's Grill & Tap Room.

Bar Bill's original location in East Aurora has been in business since 1977, developing a reputation for its beef on weck and chicken wings. Owner Clark Crook opened a second location, Bar Bill North, in Clarence in January 2020.

A timeline has not been announced on when the Penfield Bar Bill could be open for business.