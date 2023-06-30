Pelagic in East Aurora played key role in tracking Titan debris

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW) — The national company with ties to Western New York played a major role in tracking down debris of the missing Titan sub.

The company marked the end of its mission by speaking with reporters in East Aurora Friday.

WKBW Edward Cassano, CEO, Pelagic Research Services, East Aurora.

"Have to apologize we still demobilizing — a lot of emotions, people are tired,” remarked Edward Cassano, CEO, Pelagic Research Services.

It's been an emotional 24 hours since the team from Pelagic Research Services returned to East Aurora after helping with the massive recovery effort of the Titan sub in the North Atlantic that killed all on board.

Cassano says the company was dispatched to the site with plans to rescue the five people inside.

“Shortly after arriving on the sea floor, we discovered the debris of the Titan submersible, of course, we continue to document the site and by 12 o'clock sadly a rescue turned into recovery,” Cassano recalls.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the sub imploded due to water pressure as it reached 12,000 feet into the ocean, not far from the bow of the Titanic wreckage.

The East Aurora team was called in because it houses this ocean-floor explorer equipped with cameras, robotic arms, and sonar.

WKBW Odysseus 6-K used in Titan recovery.

“The Odysseus 6-K is a remotely operated vehicle meaning it operates from the ship through a tether. This is the control room of the system this is actually the full kit as in mobilized onto a ship so it's a compact mobile 6,000-meter-deep water system,” Cassano explained.

The unmanned vessel works independently of a ship and has the capability of diving deep into the sea and withstanding high pressure.

“It was unprecedented in a sense, our ability to arrive at the sea floor and then go to work and then we work for another five or six days at 3,800 meters and then we began the recovery operation which in and of themselves are quite challenging,” Cassano noted.

Pelagic Facebook Crews working on recovery.

The ocean explorer was built in Florida, the brainchild of engineer Eric Peterson who watched it successfully recover the debris.

WKBW Eric Peterson, engineer.

“Every time it goes in there's, you know, confidence that of course, it's going to work, but still, in the back of your head — it's like if it ever wasn't going to — please don't be right now, but it worked great,” reflected Peterson

“But I think what makes our system somewhat unique is its capabilities and its mobility,” Cassano commented.

The device normally sits in the garage of Pelagic’s East Aurora location. Cassano says it is due back at home by Monday.

WKBW Pelagic mission.

As the crew reflects on the success of their massive mission, they also remember the loss of life thousands of feet below the surface.

“I asked us all here today to recognize the seriousness of the events and respect the depth and range of emotions, certainly, and most importantly, the family and friends with the Titan and all those in the response,” replied Cassano.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to oversee this investigation.

