WKBW — Buffalo Police are questioning someone as they investigate a deadly accident that happened Friday morning.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to Broadway and Hirschbeck Street just after 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say a Jeep was headed eastbound on Broadway when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are working to identify the victim.

Police are investigating if speed was a factor in this crash.